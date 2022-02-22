SynProNize Acquires Turkish Dramas From Global Agency

SynProNize acquired the digital rights for Thailand to two Turkish dramas from Global Agency.

The new acquisitions include Dangerously in Love, a dramatic love story from two people from the same neighborhood but from opposite sides of the law. A gang leader robs a bank to prove the innocence of his policeman father. The investigating policewoman encounters the gang leader, and the two discover they share a common enemy and are drawn into a forbidden romance.

SynProNize also secured My Dangerous Wife, a drama about a love triangle encompassing crime, love, and black humor. A wealthy woman discovers her husband’s affair with a woman in the restaurant he manages – a business that the wife owns. Chaos ensues when a murder plot and revenge intersect.

Nitin Michael, co-founder of SynProNize, stated, “SynProNize is thrilled to bring these two exciting dramas from Turkey to Thailand for the first time. The engrossing stories cover a range of actions and emotions – from betrayal to love to revenge. We strongly believe the appetite for good foreign content in Thailand is on the rise and audiences on clients platforms would take very well to these dramas.”

Pictured: SynProNize co-founders Hasnaa Descuns and Nitin Michael