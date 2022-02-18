VIS Starts Production On ‘At Midnight’ For Paramount+

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount, confirmed that the new original movie At Midnight began filming in Mexico.

Produced by VIS in partnership with Donde Quema El Sol and Three Amigos, the romantic comedy portrays two people trying their best not to fall in love. Alejandro lives a predictable life, while Sophie is a rising movie star with an unreliable celebrity boyfriend. On set for her new movie, Sophie falls in love with Alejandro against all odds.

The film stars Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro in the lead roles. Jonah Feingold is attached as director.

Actor Diego Boneta said, “At Midnight is the perfect project to kick off 2022 in an epic way. The film was developed and produced by our production company, Three Amigos, together with VIS. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with such an incredibly talented group of people – including our brilliant filmmaker Jonah Feingold and lovely co-star Monica Barbaro. We are all so passionate about this story and can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with it on Paramount+.”