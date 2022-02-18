Simon Baker Signs First-Look Deal With MGM

MGM International Television Productions entered a multi-year first-look agreement with Simon Baker.

Baker received international acclaim for his role in The Mentalist. His film credits include L.A. Confidential and The Devil Wears Prada. As part of the exclusive deal, Baker will develop scripted projects with MGM that have an international focus. Baker will potentially direct or star in the projects.

Rola Bauer, president of International Television Productions at MGM, remarked, “Simon Baker is an international star whose creative instincts and expertise as a director, producer and clearly as an actor, puts him in rarefied company. We are thrilled to support his passion to tell global stories with the amazing talent coming out of Australia.”

Baker added, “It’s definitely a great time to use the medium to bridge cultures and evolve perspectives on storytelling. I’m excited to put together a talented and creative team to present bold and engaging stories that can enrich, entertain and connect with international audiences. MGM International TV Productions are the perfect partners, I believe together we can grow something very special.”