Universal Cinergia Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Universal Cinergia Dubbing will celebrate its 10th anniversary in May 2022 with a major event in Miami, Florida.

Universal Cinergia was founded by CEO Liliam Hernandez, who created the post-production Universal Labs, and Gema Lopez in 2012. Since its inception, the dubbing studio aimed to expand internationally. Now, the company has operations in Brazil, Mexico, France, and Spain, and it provides content localization in Spanish, Portuguese, English, French, and Castilian.

The company has worked with global brands such as NBC, WarnerMedia, Canal Plus, Global Agency, and CJENM, among many others.

Liliam Hernandez, CEO of Universal Cinergia, commented, “We are extremely proud of our 10-year milestone! Our long-standing relationship with our clients along with our dedication is what enabled us to get where we are today. There is so much to be thankful for. Our accomplishments make us proud. And the challenges we have faced taught us valuable lessons.”

Gema Lopez, COO of the company, added, “Teamwork, perseverance, and commitment to excellence are the pillars of our company culture. Our clients refer our company to their clients, which is a testament to our quality services, and our impeccable reputation. We look forward to the next years of expanding even further. The sky is the limit!”