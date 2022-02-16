TelevisaUnivision Presents ViX Streaming Service

TelevisaUnivision introduced its global streaming service specifically targeting Spanish-speaking audiences.

ViX will showcase over 50,000 hours of content, including original series and movies, new Televisa and Univision hit shows, news programming, and library material. The new streamer will be available in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Latin America. It will incorporate the company’s existing streaming options, including Prende TV and Blim TV.

The new service will be offered in two tiers. The free AVoD product, ViX, will roll out on March 31, 2022, and the SVoD option, ViX+, with premium content such as ViX+ Originals will launch in the latter half of 2022.

Wade Davis, chief executive officer of TelevisaUnivision, stated, “With the content and capabilities of the combined TelevisaUnivision, we are uniquely capable of delivering a groundbreaking streaming service to the nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the world. For the first time ever, our global audience will have a high-quality streaming experience that provides a huge variety of world class entertainment, sports and news produced in Spanish for Spanish speakers.”

Davis added, “Beyond our audience, ViX will be a platform that expands our solutions to both our advertising and distribution partners, creating new and powerful ways for them to reach our audience and grow our businesses together. There is nothing like this in the marketplace, and only the combined power of TelevisaUnivision can deliver ViX and ViX+.”