All3Media International Inks Deals For ‘The Anti-Vax Conspiracy’

All3Media International announced that broadcasters in North America, Asia, and Europe picked up The Anti-Vax Conspiracy.

Produced by Caravan and Quicksilver Media for Channel 4 in the U.K. and Arte in France, the feature-length documentary explores the origins of the anti-vaccination movement as well as its impact on global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feature-length documentary has been acquired by BBC Select for SVoD in North America, and in Asia Pacific rights to the film have been picked up by Now TV in Hong Kong and Public Television Service in Taiwan.

In Europe, the special was acquired by discovery+ for Italian-speaking territories, as well as NRK for Norway, Sýn hf for Iceland, DPG Media for Belgium, CANAL + Polska for Poland, RTV Slovenija for Slovenia, and Eesti Rahvusringhääling for Estonia.

Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted Content at All3Media International, commented, “As the pandemic continues to impact us all, this deep dive into the anti-vaccination movement has been in strong demand from our clients, as reflected in this wide range of deals. Offering an in-depth investigation into one of the most important stories of our times, delivered by a team of award-winning creatives, The Anti-Vax Conspiracy presents 360-degree coverage, thorough research and dramatic capture of emotions, and we know these qualities will make it a must-watch film as it rolls out around the world.”