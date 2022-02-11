Cyber Group Studios Partners With Peacock On ‘Press Start!’

Cyber Group Studios teamed up with OTT video streaming service Peacock to bring the new CG-animated series Press Start! to the U.S.

Based on the book series of the same name from Scholastic, the comedy adventure series follows the adventures of brother-and-sister duo Sunny and Rue Zaki, whose mysterious game controller allows them to enter the world of their favorite video game “24 Karat Quest.” The series is currently in production.

Press Start! is scheduled to be available on Peacock in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Pierre Sissman, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios, remarked, “We are very excited to be working with Peacock, a leading streaming service, to introduce ‘Press Start! to U.S. audiences. With our state-of-the-art production facilities and partnerships with such best-in-class companies as Peacock and Scholastic, we’re proud to bring exceptional and innovative content to children and families around the world.”

Kristofer Updike, vice president of Kids Development Entertainment Scripted and Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, “As Peacock doubles our original animated preschool content, we are thrilled to be working with such talented partners at Cyber Group Studios on the new, diverse series Press Start!, based on the award-winning Scholastic book series by Thomas Flintham. Our commitment to building a platform of trust, innovation, diversity, and a place to call home for preschoolers, parents and caregivers is ever present in everything we create.”