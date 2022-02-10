Up The Ladder: Keshet Studios

Keshet Studios, the U.S. based production arm of Keshet International, brought on Lisa Roos as executive vice president of Television.

With more than 18 years of experience developing original content, Roos will focus on developing original IP for the company’s slate. Before joining Keshet Studios, she served as senior vice president of Drama Development at NBC.

Peter Traugott, president of Keshet Studios, commented, “We are so excited to have Lisa join Keshet Studios. We had such a great experience with her while she was at NBC and look forward to continuing the relationship. She will be a big asset to our team.”

Roos added, “I’m thrilled to be joining Peter and the incredibly talented team at Keshet Studios. Keshet has a history of bringing quality scripted programming to global audiences and I’m looking forward to building on its success.”