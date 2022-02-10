Global Screen Scores Pre-Sales For ‘Lost Transport’

Global Screen confirmed pre-sales of Lost Transport.

Co-produced by KeyFilm with Amour Fou, Coin Film, and NTR, Lost Transport portrays a chance encounter between the distrustful German girl Winnie, the courageous Dutch Jew Simone and the fearless Russian sniper Vera. Set in the final days of World War II, the three protagonists learn to overcome their resentments in this story about cohesion and friendship. The film stars Hanna van Vliet, Eugénie Anselin, and Anna Bachmann.

The female-led drama has been acquired by Menemsha Films for the U.S. and Canada.

Menemsha Films’ Neil Friedman said, “The film Lost Transport is a true discovery. Filmmaker Saskia Diesing has written and directed a subtle, impactful film that viewers will surely cherish.”

Global Screen’s Julia Weber remarked, “This is a gripping post-war drama told from an illuminating and often neglected female perspective. Lost Transport is an amazing story of courage and fearlessness made even more special because it is inspired by true events. It reveals what can be achieved as people from diverse backgrounds put their differences aside and work together for the benefit of everyone around them. Neil and his team at Menemsha Films are true experts when it comes to tailormade targeting of the relevant audiences and the perfect partner for the film.”