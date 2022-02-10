Drive And Touchdown Films Ink First-Look Deal

Drive entered a first-look deal with John Osborne’s Touchdown Films.

Touchdown Films specializes in primetime documentaries for the U.K. and U.S. The production company has previously produced Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed the World (pictured) for Discovery in the U.K., Science Channel in the U.S., and National Geographic Channel. Other productions include Photos that Changed the World for Sky History and The Wedding of the Century for BritBox.

The latest deal sees Drive and the factual specialist teaming up to develop and produce a range of factual series.

Lilla Hurst, joint managing director of Drive, commented, “John has a unique and unmatched skill in developing blue chip program ideas with international appeal backed by access to incredible archive. Together we have already developed an exciting slate of original programming that features stories tied to significant anniversaries, figures and global events.”