Berlinale Opens Tomorrow

The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, February 10, 2022.

Held at the Berlinale Palast, the opening gala will feature Minister of State for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth, Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey, jury president M. Night Shyamalan, and festival management Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Broadcast on ZDF/3sat and streaming on the Berlinale website, the opening gala will also welcome the members of the International Jury.

The opening film will be the world premiere of Francois Ozon’s Peter von Kant. The film is part of the Competition programming. Ozon and members of his cast, including lead Denis Ménochet, will be in attendance.

Photo credit: C. Bethuel, Foz