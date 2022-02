A+E Networks Shares First Look At ‘Next of Kin’

A+E Networks Global Content Sales unveiled a first look at its new co-production Next of Kin.

Set in Helsinki, the mystery drama follows a woman whose DNA has been stolen from a biobank. Joined by a cyber security agent, she discovers that she’s the result of an illegal genetic experiment and that she’s being hunted by the government.

A+E Networks Global Content Sales will oversee global distribution.