Tubi Debuts New Original Film ’10 Truths About Love’ On February 11

Tubi, the free streaming service from FOX Entertainment, will premiere the new original movie 10 Truths About Love on February 11, 2022.

Produced by Champlain Media, the romantic comedy stars Camilla Belle as Carina Franklin, a romance columnist who thinks she’s got life figured out until her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her. Meanwhile, her editor hires a new writer, Liam, who offers to help Carina get her ex back. In the process, however, they see their own connection. Belle stars alongside David Lafontaine, Jennifer de Lucia, Karn Kalra, and David Keeley, among others.

In February, Tubi will also feature a lineup of romantic comedies and dramas, including new Tubi Original Howard High, He’s Just Not That Into You, 500 Days of Summer, and much more.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi, commented, “We’re proud to debut our first Tubi Original romantic comedy, 10 Truths About Love, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The movie has all the ingredients of a timeless rom-com – a budding romance, more than a little mystery, and a charming, breakthrough performance by lead actress Camilla Belle.”