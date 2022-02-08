Gordon Smith To Receive Distinguished Service Award At 2022 NAB Show

Gordon Smith, former president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, will be honored with NAB’s Distinguished Service Award at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Smith served as president and CEO from November 2009 until his transition to special advisor at the end of 2021. He will be presented with the award during the NAB Show Welcome session on April 25, 2022.

Previous recipients of the award include Jim Henson, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Curtis LeGeyt, president and CEO of NAB, commented, “Gordon’s leadership, dedication and political acumen have enabled broadcasters to continue serving their local communities in ways no other medium can. It is an honor to present him with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the immense impact he has left on broadcasting in our country and around the world.”