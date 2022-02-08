Flame Distribution Inks AVoD And SVoD Deals

Flame Distribution closed several factual sales for package deals with AVoD and SVoD platforms.

EarthxTV picked up the U.S. rights to a 39-hour package that includes Baboon Diaries, Work on the Wild Side, The Lion Queen, and Food Fighter.

For Canada and the U.S., Acorn TV licensed 22 hours of titles, including Scotch! The Story of Whiskey, The Shelter: Animal SOS, and Walking Through History.

In France, M6 obtained 186 hours of content for its AVoD service 6Play. The package includes The Missing Tourist, A Chief’s Life, Billionaire Wonderland, and Taken, among others.

Meanwhile in Scotland, STV Player nabbed 30 hours.

In addition, Quintus Studios scored 12 hours for its AVoD services in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, UK, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Kenya, South Africa, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Fiona Gilroy, Content Sales & Acquisitions director, Flame Distribution, commented, “It’s great to see how AVOD and SVOD platforms are opening up lots of opportunities for distributors and establishing relationships over a long period of time has been key to encourage large volume deals. We work very closely with some amazing producers who are at the top of their game when it comes to factual content, so when we finalize deals with streaming services, its extremely satisfying to know their programs are reaching new global audiences.”