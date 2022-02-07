ADD Content Scores Deal With BeTV For ‘Miguel’

ADD Content inked a deal with BeTV in Belgium for Miguel.

Produced by Movie Plus Productions for Israeli broadcaster HOT, the drama shares the story of Tom, a gay Israeli man who wants to fulfill his dream of adopting a child. Tom travels to Guatemala and brings home five-year-old Miguel, who stubbornly refuses to embrace his new life. Sixteen years later, Miguel travels to Guatemala in search of his roots, but Tom does everything he can to prevent Miguel from finding out a secret.

Miguel stars Ran Danker, Raul. Mendez, Aviv Carmi, Omer Ben David, and Miguelito Sojuel.

The series previously sold to Canal+ in France.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of International at ADD Content, commented, “It’s fantastic to get a further European home for Miguel following the broadcast on Canal+. It has a dynamic cast, outstanding creative and a captivating story – we’re so pleased this powerful drama is getting further international recognition.”