MIPTV Confirms 100+ Exhibitors For Spring Market

RX France announced that more than 100 exhibiting companies have confirmed attendance for MIPTV.

The in-person television content market will take place April 4-6, 2022, with MIPFormats and MIPDoc rolled into the main program. The premium drama showcase MIPDrama will take place a day before on April 3.

Exhibiting companies include Cineflix Rights, Federation Entertainment, FilmRise, Global Agency, Kanal D International, Lionsgate, TVP, UniFrance, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and Warner Bros., among others.

The market has also confirmed buyers and acquisitions executive from companies such as BBC, France Televisions, Mediaset Group Italy, Movistar+, RAI, Rakuten TV, Sky, Starzplay, and more.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, said, “MIPTV is back! Two months out from the market and we’re enjoying great momentum with confirmations continuing to come in daily. There is a huge appetite globally from the industry to gather in Spring and we look forward to hosting everyone soon.”