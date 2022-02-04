ABS-CBN Delivers Dramas To African Territories And Myanmar

ABS-CBN confirmed that its drama programming has landed in new international territories.

Family drama New Beginnings airs in more than 41 African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and Madagascar, with StarTimes. The show chronicles the struggles of six individuals with love and family.

Action-drama series Asintado began broadcasting on RTI 2 in the French-speaking African regions. The series revolves around the lives of siblings Juliana and Samantha who were separated at a young age.

In Myanmar, primetime series Deceptive Revenge premiered on Fortune TV on January 31, 2022. The series follows a woman as she seeks revenge against a prominent clan who wronged her family. Earlier in November 2021, inspirational series Mirabilia also debuted on Fortune TV and completed its first run. In the series, four teenagers are intertwined by fate to restore faith in God to the residents of a small town named Hermoso.