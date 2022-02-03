START To Develop ‘Crime and Punishment’ TV Series Adaptation

START will develop a drama series adaptation of the classic novel Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Created by Vladimir Mirzoyev, who will also direct the series, the series adaptation of Crime and Punishment will take place in modern-day St. Petersburg focusing on the protagonist Rodion Raskolnikov and his lesser-known sister. The show will follow Raskolnikov, a young student in terrible debt and hunger, who will turn to the devil out of desperation.

START is looking for co-production partners on the project.

Daria Bondarenko (pictured), EVP Sales and Acquisitions at START, commented, “We love to play with new styles and genre tropes, and we’re excited to give fresh breath to this iconic IP and transfer it to modern times. What would these characters look like now? What influences their choice? And, finally, with the incomprehensible logic of crime, what would force an ordinary St. Petersburg student to move to the dark side – his inner demons, or someone more powerful, the Devil?”

Vladimir Mirzoev, creator and director, remarked, “This new adaptation of the novel brings new perspectives and interpretations to a classic story. It is not only the story of Rodion Raskolnikov, but also the story of his sister Dunya. They look alike and they have similar characters. But what’s most important, although it is not so obvious, is that they are both heroes. They are both passionate, proud and incapable of surrender.”