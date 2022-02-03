Mediaset Distribution Showcases Lina Wertmüller Comedy

Mediaset Distribution will highlight a programming slate that includes Lina Wertmüller’s Sabato, Domenica e Lunedì (pictured) at the virtual Berlinale Series Market.

Starring Sophia Loren, Sabato, Domenica e Lunedì (Saturday Sunday and Monday) initially broadcast on Canale 5. The domestic comedy follows Rosa, a mother of several children, as she suspects that her husband, Peppino, has lost interest in her and does what she can to provoke jealousy.

The distribution company’s roster also includes the drama series Una famiglia perbene (The Good Family), the medical drama Oltre la Soglia (On the Brink), the mystery thriller Il Silenzio dell’acqua (The Silence of Water), the comedy Dear Brothers, and the documentary Rome

Claudia Marra, manager at Mediaset Distribution, commented, “This year I am particularly happy to take a film by Lina Wertmüller on her anniversary, as I’d like to pay tribute to her extraordinary creativity with a feature film produced by Mediaset and broadcast on Canale 5 in 1990. I am talking of Sabato, Domenica e Lunedì (Saturday Sunday and Monday) based on a comedy by the Neapolitan writer Edoardo de Filippo.”