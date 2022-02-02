Up The Ladder: Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions appointed Aleya Crable Jennings as director of Corporate Sponsorships and Individual Giving.

Jennings will lead corporate and individual fundraising efforts to support the company’s education and social missions. She will support Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, in developing and implementing a corporate sponsorship strategy, in addition to managing ongoing donor relationships.

Prior to Fred Rogers Productions, Jennings served as associate vice president, group account director at Gatesman.

Siefken said, “Aleya is an accomplished professional with extensive experience orchestrating multifaceted campaigns and innovative solutions for clients. I’m looking forward to working with her to build upon our relationships with corporate sponsors and donors in support of our work for children and families.”