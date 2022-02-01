FilmRise Secures North American Distribution Rights To ‘The Justice of Bunny King’

FilmRise acquired the distribution rights to Gaysorn Thavat’s directorial debut The Justice of Bunny King for North America.

Produced by Emma Slade of Firefly Films,The Justice of Bunny King tells the story of a mother battling her way to regain custody of her children. Essie Davis stars as Bunny King, a headstrong mother of two with a sketchy past. Davis is joined by Thomasin McKenzie, who plays Bunny’s niece. The film had its worldwide premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and has been part of the official selection of several festivals.

FilmRise gained the North American digital, broadcast, and theatrical distribution rights to the film.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “This is another set of excellent performances that will be added to our ever-growing library of diverse and independent films that tell often overlooked stories. Through a rawness of someone who has hit rock bottom, both Essie Davis and Thomasin McKenzie convey through the very real struggles that many families face on a daily basis.”