Up The Ladder: Pulse Films

Pulse Films brought on Diene Petterle to serve as global creative director of Non-Fiction.

Petterle will focus on developing and delivering a premium slate of factual programming and documentaries. She will also expand the company’s international portfolio in Latin America. Petterle previously served as a commissioning editor at BBC and creative director at Darlow Smithson.

In addition, Samira Sorzano has been brought on as global communications director. She will oversee PR and communications for the company’s global offices and all its divisions, including film, scripted and factual television, branded entertainment, and music and commercials. Most recently, she served as global PR lead for Fremantle.

Marisa Clifford, CEO and co-founder, commented, “Diene brings a wealth of experience to Pulse Films that will help to bolster our position as one of the leading non-fiction producers, both domestically and internationally. Her experience as a commissioner and executive producer will. Be invaluable in finding new captivating and untold real stories, told through a diverging lens that Pulse Films is renowned for.”