Mondo TV Studios Inks Sales Deal For ‘Cleo’ In LATAM

Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group, announced a sales deal with Edye, the SVOD service owned by HITN TV, for the first season of Cleo.

Produced by La Casa Animada, Cleo follows the adventures of a playful and curious dog. In the first season follows the friendship between Cleo and Irma, the girl who adopts Cleo. The series addresses universal themes such as friendship, diversity, equality, and care for the environment.

The preschool animated series will be available starting in June 2020 on Edye in Latin America and Spanish-speaking U.S.

Cleo aired on in Spain on RTVE’s Clan TV. Mondo TV Studios recently acquired the international distribution rights to the first two seasons.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, commented, “We are very proud to have such high-quality children’s content in our portfolio. This is a series full of charm, innocence, intelligence and humor that addresses complex issues in a wonderfully entertaining way. Cleo is a series designed to be enjoyed by the whole family and we are certain that it will be very well received by Edye’s audience and around the world.”

Series creator Ana Sánchez-Gijón added, “I am delighted and touched to know that Cleo is finally going to reach the Latin American public. I am convinced that our lovely little dog will capture many hearts.”