Norman Lear And Brent Miller Join Romantic Drama ‘For Another Time’

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace teamed up with executive producers Norman Lear and Brent Miller on the production of For Another Time.

Written by Di Pace (pictured) and inspired by true events, the LGBTQ+ romantic drama tells a coming-of-age story about a queer filmmaker who receives an invitation to revisit his family and causes him to question the present. The film will be shot on location in Duino, Italy, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In addition to Lear and Miller, executive producers on the film include Massimiliano Milic, CEO of Terroir Films, and Kent Gibbons. Producers include Di Pace, Kristen Carroll for SpoPro/Spotlight Productions and Immaterial Media, Guillermo Escalona, and Margret Hiddleston and Stephanie Slack for Off Camera Entertainment.

Lear and Miller stated, “There’s no better backdrop for a love story—of any kind—than one that takes place in Italy. We’re thrilled to support Juan Pablo ‘s vision of bringing a multicultural connection, regardless of age, gender or race, to the big screen. And we couldn’t be prouder to support independent film and those who are making it.”