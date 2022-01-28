Magic Light Pictures’ Superworm’ Special Sees Ratings Success

Magic Light Pictures saw success with the broadcast of its holiday special Superworm.

Superworm is based on the book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. It is Magic Light’s ninth TV adaptation of a title by Donaldson and Scheffler for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show features the voice talent of Patricia Allison, Rob Brydon, Olivia Colman, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Smith.

The half-hour animation was the fifth most-watched show on BBC on Christmas Day, and it was the top children’s show, with its premiere on BBC One earning a 40%+ share.

Superworm has been sold to ZDF in Germany, Movistar in Spain, NRK in Norway, RTV in Slovenia, SYN in Iceland, SVT in Sweden, Knowledge Network in Canada, ABC in Australia, and Alba in the U.K.

Martin Pope, joint managing director of Magic Light, commented, “Superworm is a lovely comedy with a heart-warming theme of friendship with a brilliant hero and a terrific villain – not to mention a fabulously talented cast! We’re absolutely thrilled that audiences took it to their hearts and that it achieved such a huge and positive response.”