Wolf Entertainment Teams Up With Universal Studios On Sales Boutique

Wolf Entertainment partnered with Universal Studios Group to create a new sales boutique.

Led by veteran sales and production executive Leslie Jones, the new boutique will focus on the international format distribution of Wolf Entertainment titles. Headed by Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment produces the original Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, FBI, and the new FBI: International, among other series.

Leslie Jones has held several executive positions at NBCUniversal. She served in International Sales and Format Production for NBCUniversal TV Distribution. She also recently founded her eponymous consulting firm, providing management and strategic consulting.

Dick Wolf, CEO of Wolf Entertainment, stated, “We are getting back into the format business, and I am thrilled that Leslie is back doing what she does best…..selling international formats of our shows. As our company grows and our brands expand, Leslie is the ideal partner to reignite the business.”

Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of USG, added, “While the majority of Universal Studio Group content will continue to be sold through the NBCUniversal Formats team, we believe this targeted approach to our Wolf product will yield significant results.”