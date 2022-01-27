Seven Network And All3Media Int’l Ink Deal For ‘This Is Your Life’

Seven Network Australia announced the return of the long-running series This Is Your Life.

Produced by ITV Studios Australia, This Is Your Life celebrates iconic Australians, featuring emotional reunions and never-before-seen footage from colleagues and family. The series originally debuted on Seven in 1975 with host Mike Willesee. The show will return on Channel 7 and 7plus later in the year.

All3Media International oversees distribution of the format.

Angus Ross, director of Network Programming at Seven, said, “This Is Your Life was an iconic and incredibly successful show for many years. The time feels right for it to return. We can’t wait to bring the format into 2022, engaging both new viewers and the generations of Australians who remember the show fondly and will welcome its return.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC for All3Media International, added, “The appeal of This Is Your Life is timeless and we’re delighted to now represent the Ralph Edwards Production show. The series has focused on the famous and everyday extraordinary people throughout its incarnation, in a refreshingly simple, honest manner to celebrate life and the positive impact lives have on each other. We are thrilled that Seven and ITV Studios Australia will be bringing the show to Australian audience this year.”