Up The Ladder: Quay Street Productions

Quay Street Productions, the production company launched by Nicola Shindler, announced new hires across production, development, and business affairs.

Richard Fee joins the company as executive producer. He has worked with Shindler since 2010 at RED Production Company, where he produced dramas for BBC, ITV, Netflix, and Sky, among others. His recent projects include forthcoming drama No Return and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.

Davina Earl has been named head of Development. She previously worked at RED Production Company, where she led development and served as a script executive on Safe and Come Home.

Chris Leach has been brought on as head of Production. In his career in drama production, he worked on a range of projects, including Coronation Street and The Bay, among others. Before Quay Street, he served as a production executive at ITV Studios.

Athena Stavrakis joins as script executive. She previously served as assistant producer on Sherwood for BBC One and as a script editor working with Shindler on several productions for RED Production Company.

Kate Boyle has been brought on as head of Business Affairs. She most recently served as senior business affairs manager for ITV Studios.

Nicola Shindler said, “Within its first year, Quay Street Productions has secured its first commission and has more in the wings, and as such, it is hugely important for us to have an incredible team in place to support the company’s ongoing development and growth. Richard, Davina, Chris Athena and Kate are all hugely talented and bring an array of experience with them. Alongside the team installed since last year, they are overflowing with amazing ideas for fascinating stories that Quay Street Productions can tell, and it’s a very exciting time.”