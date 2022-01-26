SynProNize Acquires ‘Thapki’ From IndiaCast

SynProNize inked a distribution deal with IndiaCast for Indian drama series Thapki.

Originally airing on Color TV, the series follows Thapki as she finds love and confidence with media magnate Dhruv. The two will embark on a journey as they overcome familial obstacles.

The series will also be dubbed into one of the vernacular dialects of Kenya.

Hasnaa Descuns, co-founder of SynProNize, commented, “SynProNize is thrilled to bring our partner, IndiaCast’s fantastic drama series, Thapki into Kenya for the first time. In recent years, IndiaCast has been known to produce shows with a strong social message in addition to being widely popular with audiences.”

Descuns continued, “Thapki is exactly the kind of series that SynProNize wants to share with our valued partners in Africa, serving the dual purpose of entertaining audiences and hopefully bringing about a positive impact in society as well. There is an increasing demand for dubbing of foreign content to be consumed in African vernacular dialects and we’ve taken this step to deliver on that need.”