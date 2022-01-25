Veteran Exec Pepe Huertas Launches Tres Vacas

Veteran television executive Pepe Huertas unveiled his new production company Tres Vacas.

Tres Vacas will focus on scripted series with a global reach. Huertas is joined by showrunners Pilar Nadal and Felipe Mellizo, creators of Spanish dramas such as Águila Roja and Un Paso Adelante.

With more than 30 years of experience in the television industry, Huertas previously served stints at Spanish broadcasters Antena 3 and Canal+, as well as the production company Globomedia.

Huertas, founding partner and managing director of Tres Vacas, commented, “Our aim is to conceive relatable stories capable of enging with the audience from the first minute, based on in-depth character development that allows us to construct long and strong narrative arcs. We become closely involved in our productions from start to finish in order to accomplish high-quality series.”