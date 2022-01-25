The Workshop Content Studios And One Bowl Co-Produce Programming

The WorkShop Content Studios struck an agreement with One Bowl Productions to co-produce programming.

One Bowl and the Iroquois Nationals Board signed a deal with WorkShop Content Studios to record the story of the lacrosse team Iroquois Nationals. As part of this deal, they will co-produce Iroquois vs. The World (w/t). The original docu-series follows the Iroquois Nationals as they prepare and compete at the 2022 World Games.

Tom Farrell, CEO and executive producer at The WorkShop Content Studios, commented, “Following the incredibly rewarding experience and education The WorkShop’s team was blessed with through our production of Basketball or Nothing, we wanted to continue to be involved in creating content that helps tell crucial Native American stories that have been mostly ignored for far too long. We’re very excited to now have that opportunity through our new partnership with Oren Lyons and the One Bowl team.”

(Photo Credit – One Bowl Productions)