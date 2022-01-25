GMA 7 And GTV Lead In 2021 National TV Ratings

GMA Network closed 2021 as a leader in nationwide TV ratings.

According to Nielsen Phils. TV Audience Measurement’s Total Philippines data for the year, GMA scored a net reach of 95.7 percent and an estimated 83 million TV viewers nationwide. GMA Network was the most watched channel in Total Philippines, with a 46 percent people audience share.

After launching in February 2021, GTV became the second most watched channel in the latter part of 2021. From the beginning of November to the end of December, GTV saw a 11.6 percent people audience share for the Total Philippines region.