Cyber Group Studios Inks Strategic Partnership With A Productions

Cyber Group Studios secured a majority ownership stake in the U.K.- animation production studio A Productions.

Headed by joint managing directors Katherine McQueen and founder Mark Taylor, the multi-discipline studio produces children’s content for U.K. and U.S. broadcasters. By partnering with Cyber Group Studios, A Productions will invest in the development of original IP through its development arm. The company’s notable productions include JoJo and Gran Gran, Love Monster, and Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, among others.

In 2022, Cyber Group Studios and A Productions will co-produce the new kids animated series Digital Girl.

Pierre Sissmann, chairman and CEO, and Dominique Bourse, COO of Cyber Group Studios, stated, “We are thrilled to be able to join forced with Mark, Katherine, and the whole A Productions team to develop cutting-edge new content for growing global audience. The productions developed by A Productions over the years are of exceptional quality; a great asset for this exciting new venture.”

Katherine McQueen and Mark Taylor, joint managing directors at A Productions, commented, “We are delighted to be joining the Cyber Group Studios family and are excited about the new opportunities this will bring. By teaming up with Cyber Group Studios, we’ll be able to further expand the studio, supporting our ambition to become of the largest and leading animation studios in the U.K. in a competitive global market.”