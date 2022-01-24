New WOW Episodes Premiered On Pluto TV And The CW App

New episodes of WOW – Women of Wrestling were released on Pluto TV and The CW app on January 22, 2022.

WOW enters a world where WOW superheroes compete for championships. Viewers will be able to access episodes with owner and executive producer Jeanie Buss, WOW creator and host David McLane, and the WOW superheroes, including The Beast, Beverly Hills Babe (BHB), The Disciplinarian, Razor, Fury, Mezmeriah, and many others.

All episodes in season one of WOW – Women of Wrestling will be available on Pluto TV, on demand, and on The CW app.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the series in the U.S. and internationally.