Up The Ladder: ScreenHits TV

ScreenHits TV appointed Arianna Saita to the role of chief marketing officer.

In her newly created CMO role, she will identify how the company’s curated aggregation can streamline the transition process for consumers looking for easy access to the best content available on subscription and ad-supported services.

Saita previously served a decade-long tenure at Sky TV, where she played a significant role in the launches of Sky services in Germany, Austria, and Italy. She started her career at Sky Italia, and in 2009, she served as director of Brand & Content Marketing at Sky Germany and Austria and was promoted to SVP, Marketing and Brand, in 2016. She also served a stint in 2019 at the Foxtel Group.

Rose Hulse, CEO and founder of ScreenHits TV, commented, “With the future of the television industry heavily dependent on maintaining continued consumer growth from pay TV to app TV, [Saita] understands consumers’ journey, where they’ve been, where they are and where they want to be. Having an experienced, talented and skilled executive of her magnitude leading our marketing and social outreach team will be an essential ingredient in our success.”