AMC Networks International Renews Deals In Czech Republic And Slovakia

AMC Networks International struck a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Deutsch Telekom’s subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The multi-platform deal provides the carriage of AMCNI channels to Slovak Telekom Group’s Magio, Digi Slovakia, and T-Mobile TV Czech Republic. The deal includes the continued carriage of Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, and Spektrum Home.

Viewers in the territories will have access to locally relevant programming, including Slovak National Team UEFA European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League and International Friendly matches, UEFA Europa and Conference League and the EHF European Championships, and Tipos Extraliga.

Balázs Hajós, VP of Affiliate Sales of AMC Networks International, commented, “We are very pleased to continue our successful partnership with Slovak Telekom, DIGI SLOVAKIA and T-Mobile TV Czech Republic through this new long-term agreement that includes renewed carriage of our popular networks, expanded access to our content through OTT and other platforms, and recognizes the value of our portfolio.”

Hajós continued, “Our continual major content investments have made us a leading provider in the region of locally relevant sport, drama, film, documentaries and kids programming, and we look forward to continuing to offer our popular content and brands to Slovak Telekom Group’s customers.”