Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise brought on Gabriel Gazoul as director of Film Acquisitions.

Gazoul will oversee the acquisition of new release feature films and documentaries. He will also collaborate on the release strategies with the company’s Sales and Marketing teams. He will report to FilmRise’s Max Einhorn.

With over 20 years of experience, Gazoul started his career at Showtime Networks in 2000. He spent 12 years acquiring content for the company. He most recently served as senior director of Content Acquisitions.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “Gabriel’s years at Showtime negotiating and acquiring a broad spectrum of content with independent and major studios will be an invaluable asset to FilmRise. Gabriel has a remarkable eye for identifying distinctive titles that have proven successful. We are certain he will further expand our catalog of feature film offering that will benefit our partners everywhere.”