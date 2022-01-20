RTL Germany Greenlights A+E Networks’ ‘Top Dog’ For S2

A+E Networks Global Content Sales confirmed that Top Dog has been ordered for a second season by RTL in Germany.

Originally created by Big Fish Entertainment for A&E in the U.S., the competition format follows dogs and their owners in a supersized canine obstacle course. Top Dog Germany has had a successful run on RTL. The first season averaged. 1.7 million total, with a 12.2 percent share between adults 14-49.

The U.S. version America’s Top Dog returned for a third season in September 2021.

Robyn Hurd, VP of Content Sales, EMEA at A+E Networks, commented, “A+E Networks has a history of success creating regionally replicable formats that transcend cultures and borders, and Top Dog has proven itself as a prime-time family entertainment show with fun and heart that celebrates everything that makes dogs so special and beloved across the globe. We’re excited to partner with RTL on a second season, and look forward to the continued international success of Top Dog.”