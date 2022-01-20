FOX To Premiere ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ In February

FOX will premiere the new dance competition The Real Dirty Dancing on February 1, 2022.

Produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, the event series features celebrities reliving memorable dance moments from the classic film.

The series features eight celebrities, including Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love. The contestants will compete to be crowned “Baby” and “Johnny.”

After linear telecasts, the episodes will stream on Tubi.