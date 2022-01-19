WildEarth FAST Channel Launches On ZEASN

WildEarth will launch its FAST channel WildEarth TV on ZEASN in Europe and South America.

As part of the agreement, WildEarth’s linear channel will be available on certain models from Philips, AOC, and Whale OS powered connected television in the territories. Owners of these TV models will be able to access WildEarth’s live interactive experiences. Viewers will be able to watch WildEarth’s broadcasts from various wildlife preserves in Africa and daily broadcasts from Penguin Beach and a colony of endangered African penguins.

Graham Wallington, CEO and co-founder of WildEarth, commented, “We are incredibly proud to be teaming up with ZEASN to share our wildlife with the world. Never have we all needed nature more than now, and WildEarth is a great way to stay connected to and immerse yourself in wildlife every day no matter where you are.”

Thomas Li, ZEASN Regional Director for Europe & Latin America, added, “We are committed to providing an exciting and compelling viewer experience, this is a significant addition to our content catalogue. I believe that our vast footprint and the remarkable user experience of WhaleLive will enhance WildEarth’s global audience.”