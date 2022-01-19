Up The Ladder: Little Dot Sport

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, named Katie Matthews as partnerships director of Little Dot Sport.

In her newly created position, Matthews will manage the label’s portfolio of clients and identify new development opportunities, among other responsibilities. She brings over 14 years of experience within the sports industry, where she worked with brands and rights holders such as UFC, Red Bull Media House, and the Tour de France.

Robbie Spargo, director of Little Dot Sport, remarked, “Katie’s experience in the sports industry, her devotion to creating success for her partners, and her rigor in account management made her the stand-out candidate for overseeing our client partnerships team. We believe her knowledge of the industry, especially the communications objectives of sports federations, clubs and broadcasters, will allow us to continue to set new industry standards for digital sports content and audience development.”

Matthews added, “I have admired Little Dot Studios’ work from afar for some time now, and so I am thrilled to be joining the team. Little Dot Sport have built up an incredible roster of clients, deliver standout work on a daily basis and are real market leaders when it comes to digital sports entertainment.”