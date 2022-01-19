Tubi Presents Black History Month Programming

Tubi, the free streaming service from FOX Entertainment, will showcase thousands of hours of Black film and television content in honor of Black History Month.

As part of its month-long tribute, Tubi will debut two new originals, the musical drama Howard High and documentary Pass The Mic.

Howard High will premiere on February 4, 2022. The film follows a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program. Meanwhile, Pass The Mic will debut on February 16. The two-hour documentary celebrates the careers of Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.

Additionally, Tubi will feature over 1,400 Black cinema titles throughout Black History Month, including I Am Not Your Negro, Sorry To Bother You, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and much more.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, commented, “As home to the largest free collection of Black Cinema, Tubi is dedicated to empowering and elevating Black voices and stories year-round. We’re honored to celebrate Black History Month with a super-charged offering of premium programming, including two exciting new Tubi Originals — the high-energy musical drama Howard High and the inspiring documentary Pass The Mic.”