‘Los pacientes del doctor García’ To Be Adapted Into Series

Production began on the TV series adaptation of Almudena Grandes’ novel Los pacientes del doctor García.

Produced by RTVE, Diagonal TV, and DeAPlaneta, in association with Netflix, the series brings together real and little-known events from World War II and Franco’s regime, revolving around a cast of characters impacted by current affairs in Spain and Argentina. Doctor Guillermo García Medina lives in Madrid under a false identity, thanks to documentation from his friend Manuel Arroyo Benitez. Doctor García is unsure if he’ll ever see his friend again, but Manuel returns from exile on a dangerous mission to infiltrate a clandestine organization and recruits the doctor to join him.

Filming is underway in Segovia, Spain. The series is directed by Joan Noguera and written by José Luis Martín. The cast includes Javier Rey, Tamar Novas, Verónica Echegui, Jon Olivares, and Eva Llorach, among others.