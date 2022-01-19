101 Films International Acquires Distribution Rights To ‘Dreams on Fire’

101 Films International secured the worldwide distribution rights to Dreams on Fire from director Philippe McKie.

The Japanese urban dance film follows a dancer in Tokyo who struggles against the harsh realities of what it takes to achieve success. The film stars Bambi Naka, Akaji Maro, and Masahiro Takashima, among others.

The deal excludes the rights to North America and the U.K. and Ireland.

Nikki Stier Justice, head of Distribution for Buffalo 8, said, “The 101 Films International team really understood the unexplored world that director Philippe McKie created on screen, and we loved their passion for the film. We are excited to be partnering with them on this release.”

Eoghan Burke, VP of International Sales at 101 Films International, remarked, “This is an exceptional film which offers a unique perspective of the incredibly popular Japanese urban dance culture. Relatively unknown in other parts of the globe, Dreams on Fire shines a light on this fascinating music phenomenon.”