Verdugo Entertainment Releases Remastered ‘Ghostriders’

Verdugo Entertainment will launch the remastered Western-horror film Ghostriders on February 8, 2022.

Directed by Alan Stewart, Ghostriders begins in 1888 with the death of Frank Clements, the most feared outlaw in the West. One hundred years after his death, Frank and his gang return to seek vengeance on the descendants of the town preacher. The film stars Bill Shaw and Jim Peters.

The 1987 cult classic has been newly remastered in HD and available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Steve Latshaw, post producer at Verdugo Entertainment, commented, “Our newly remastered HD version of Ghostriders really breathes new life into a film that represents all that is indicative of 80s camp horror. From the look of the film, which we were lucky enough to have the original cinematographer oversee, to the storyline, it’s all things that collectors and fans of the genre will appreciate.”