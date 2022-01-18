Studio 100 Teams Up With BrandLoyalty On ‘Vegesaurs’

Studio 100 entered a five-year agreement with BrandLoyalty for international loyalty campaigns for the upcoming preschool series Vegesaurs.

Produced by Cheeky Little for the Australia Broadcasting Company (ABC) and France TV, Vegesaurs features vegetable- and fruit-shaped dinosaurs ready to address themes such as friendship, play, and nurturing mealtimes for upper preschoolers. The CGI-animated series addresses themes in line with BrandLoyalty, with potential for the brand in loyalty campaigns.

Vegesaurs will available in fall 2022. Studio 100 Media will handle worldwide distribution and licensing & merchandising rights outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Claudia Mennen, CEO of BrandLoyalty, commented, “We are delighted to be able to partner with Studio 100 on the upcoming Vegesaurs series. A continuing focus for food retailers is to encourage children to choose healthier options, and therefore making vegetables fun through the Vegesaurs is a perfect way to connect with kids across the globe.”