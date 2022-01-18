Paramount+ To Premiere ‘The Envoys’ On January 20

Paramount+ will debut the Spanish-language series The Envoys (Los Enviados) in the U.S. on January 20, 2022.

Co-produced by Juan José Campanella and his production company 100 Bares, The Envoys stars Luis Gerardo Méndez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre as two priests on a mission to Mexico. Upon arrival, they learn that the priest they are looking for has disappeared. The cast also includes Irene Azuela.

The series is directed by showrunner Campanella with Martino Zaidelis, Camilo Antolini, and Hiromi Kamata.

Campanella commented, “It’s a dream come true for Los Enviados to premiere outside of Spanish-speaking countries for global audiences on Paramount+. It’s the perfect place to showcase the series and the effort of everyone involved in this project, just as it deserves.”

Silvestre added, “I’m very proud of working for VIS in a production of such dimensions. I’m very happy to belong to this project and that this content is part of Paramount+.”