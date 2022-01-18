NATPE Partners With AnyClip To Bring Library To Market

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced its newest initiative to open its video library for content distribution, marketing, and monetization opportunities.

NATPE holds about 40 years of video content from its annual conferences, including keynotes, panel talks, and acceptance speeches from NATPE’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. As part of this initiative, NATPE has partnered with AnyClip as its video management partner.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “For documentary producers, news outlets or content creators focusing on Hollywood and the media industry at large, the NATPE video library offers unique video that would be impossible to replicate.”

Bommel continued, “With the advent of new AI technology – like that used by AnyClip – the prospect of digitizing, organizing and preparing four decades of material for market is no longer time consuming. In fact, we are now in a wonderful position to make some of the most captivating and historic insider moments accessible in seconds.”

Kirk Iwanowski, CMO of AnyClip, remarked, “Our objective for NATPE – and every client – is to activate and mobilize content so that it can be immediately searched, discovered and when desired, monetized. The issues that NATPE were grappling with – cumbersome file sizes, outdated formats, lack of visibility into their archive – create a barrier to entry for many companies. AnyClip’s proprietary AI technology eliminates that barrier and opens the door for NATPE to tap into a new revenue stream. What’s more, prospective distributors, producers, editors and creative agencies alike can stop scrolling and start mining the NATPE offering with surgical precision.”