Gilles Meunier: 1951-2022

French TV distributor turned TV content buyer Gilles Meunier passed away on January 7, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. He was 70 years old.

Meunier was a native of Paris where his father, Charles, was a photojournalist who worked for Fox Movietone News, among others.

Meunier (pictured above) began his TV career in 1980 as the International Sales manager of Fox TV International’s Paris office under Bill Saunders. He later became a Content Acquisition executive for TF1 and Canal+.

From 1980 to 1990 he was at Twentieth Century Fox as a Sales manager. There he rose to become vice president, International Television, responsible for the studio’s television sales throughout southern Europe.

In 1990, he moved to production company Flach Film as TV director, before joining Paravision International as commercial director. In 1993, he switched from sales to buying when he was named director of Sales and Acquisitions at TF1 — a position he held for three years. In 1996 Meunier was appointed deputy general manager of Acquisitions at Canal + Droits Audiovisuels. In 2002 he became commercial director of Paris-based content delivery system for TV distribution and post-production facilities SmartJog. In 2003, Meunier left for the U.S., and in 2004 he started his own company, Paris Pictures.

Throughout his career, Meunier was appointed twice to NATPE’s board, first in 1996 (when he was at TF1), and. the second in 2003 when he represented SmartJog.

Meunier’s cause of his premature death was lung cancer.

In retirement, he divided his time between Palm Beach and the family home on the beach in Barneville-sur-Mer, Normandy, invitations to which were highly prized by his many industry friends. He is survived by his wife, former Twenty Century Fox and MGM distribution executive Patti Jennings, his daughter Lucie, and his sister Francine.